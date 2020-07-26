Sara Gideon, Democratic speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, speaks at a rally for striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders Saturday in Bath, Maine. (AP/Robert F. Bukaty)

Shipyard workers urged to keep striking

BATH, Maine — The international president of the Machinists union rallied striking workers at Bath Iron Works on Saturday, urging them to stay strong and proclaiming “there’s no way in hell we are backing down from this fight.”

Robert Martinez Jr. delivered a message of unity to Machinists Local S6 during a strike that passed the one-month mark last week. He accused the shipyard, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, of “corporate greed.”

“This is the largest strike in the United States of America right now,” he told the crowd of hundreds outside the union hall, across the street from the shipyard. “The eyes of the nation are upon us.”

The 4,300 production workers went on strike on June 22 after overwhelmingly rejecting the company’s final contract proposal.

The strike is centered on subcontractors, work rules and seniority, with wages and benefits being less of a concern. The company’s offer contained 3% pay raises in each of the three years covered by the proposal.

Universal cancels horror events at parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal announced that it is canceling its Halloween Horror Nights this year at its U.S. theme parks.

The company said Friday that it wouldn’t be hosting events at its Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood so that it could focus on operating its theme parks for daytime guests under pandemic restrictions.

“We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021,” the company tweeted.

Halloween Horror Nights typically lasts more than a month starting in September, but it’s planned for more than a year. Each haunted house is a small, temporary attraction, elaborately designed and themed, built with studious attention to details and populated with “scare-actors” who chase but never touch the thousands of patrons passing through each night.

Last month, Walt Disney World canceled its annual after-hours Halloween party at Magic Kingdom that typically begins in mid-August.

Both theme park resorts, as well as others around the U.S., closed in March because of the new coronavirus. Universal Orlando reopened last month, and Disney World started welcoming back visitors two weeks ago.

Hundreds of Texas bars to defy orders

FORT WORTH — Hundreds of Texas bar owners say they’ll defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate that ordered them closed after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Fort Worth bar owner Chris Polone has organized what’s labeled as “Freedom Fest,” in which hundreds of bar owners say they’ll open their doors Saturday. Polone told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that about 800 bar owners have promised participation, which could place their state liquor licenses in jeopardy.

The Republican governor had allowed bars to reopen with restrictions, only to order them closed again on June 26 after the state experienced a resurgent outbreak in the virus that causes covid-19.

Bars must adhere to safety measures that include taking customers’ temperatures before entering, maintaining social distancing, requiring face coverings and having hand sanitizer available, Polone said. He said he plans to use a germicide approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fog his place.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is aware of the event and will be conducting inspections, said commission spokesman Chris Porter. Violators of the order could face a 30-day suspension of their liquor license.

Suit seeks files from Charlottesville case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The U.S. Justice Department must provide documents used in its criminal case against a white nationalist, who with others is being sued in a civil rights complaint over the violence in 2017 in Charlottesville, the lawsuit’s plaintiffs say.

Community members who filed the lawsuit against prominent white supremacists, neo-Nazis and hate groups contend Justice Department lawyers have without explanation wrongly denied their request for evidence in the investigation of James Alex Fields Jr.

Fields is serving life in prison after pleading guilty last year to federal hate crimes. Fields drove a car into a group of people, authorities said, killing 32-year-old counterprotester Heather Heyer and injuring more than two dozen others. Fields is among the lawsuit defendants accused of engaging in a violent conspiracy to violate the rights of the counterdemonstrators. The lawsuit is set to go to trial in October.

In a motion filed on Friday, the plaintiffs’ lawyers want a judge to force the government lawyers to provide in part documents the FBI collected from Fields’ computer and cellphone, as well as recordings of his phone calls while in federal custody. The lawyers filed subpoenas for the documents last September. A month later, according to Friday’s filing, the Justice Department wrote that it “would not be in the best interests of the United States” to provide the information requested.