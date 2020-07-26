Filing period for many school board elections opens on Monday

The one-week period for filing to be a school board candidate in the Nov. 3 election begins Monday and ends Aug. 3.

The filing period applies to school boards across the state that have chosen to hold board member elections in conjunction with the general election rather than in the spring.

To file with the local county clerk for placement on the November ballot, potential candidates must be qualified electors living in the district and — if applicable — the school board election zone that they want to represent. Potential candidates also must submit petitions of candidacy signed by at least 20 voters to the county clerk.

In Pulaski County, school board elections will be held in the Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school districts. Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board held an election in the spring.

School board positions are unpaid.

More information is available in state law: Arkansas Code Annotated 6-14-111, 7-7-203 and 6-13-616.