Virtual town hall on reopening Arkansas schools to be held Monday night

The Arkansas Education Association and the Arkansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics are partnering to host a virtual town hall at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The purpose of the session is to talk about how to create safe learning environments for Arkansas students and educators.

The event will stream live on the AEA Facebook page — @arkansaseducation — and questions can be submitted in advance.

“We look forward to addressing the very real and understandable fear our educators are experiencing,” Carol Fleming, president of the Arkansas Education Association, said in announcing the town hall. “We hope to end the discussion feeling informed on how to advocate for the safest learning environments possible, and empowered to minimize risk once the state is ready to return to in-person learning.”