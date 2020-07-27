Little Rock police: 17-year-old shot during argument

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a basketball court at Eagle Hill Apartments on Sunday.

According to an police report, officers were sent to Baptist Hospital to speak with a minor who was being treated for a gunshot wound to his left foot.

Police said the 17-year-old male revealed that he’d been playing basketball with a group of strangers when an argument broke out. The teenager said that during the argument, an unknown male pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him before firing a shot toward the ground.

After realizing he’d been shot in the foot, the victim said he went home, where his mother took him to the hospital for treatment.

The victim also noted that he did not know the suspect and had never met him. Officers located a shell casing at the scene.

Police spokesman Lt. Casey Clark confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday that no arrests have been made.