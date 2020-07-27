Police: Woman, 40, accused of running over teen outside Little Rock skating rink

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police are searching for a woman accused of running over a teen with her vehicle Saturday night.

Police said Lakisha Cogshell, 40, of Little Rock reportedly ran over 18-year-old Aaliya Williams in the parking lot of Skate World, 6512 Mabelvale Cut Off Road.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and saw a group surrounding Williams, who was bleeding from her head, elbows and knees, according to a report by Little Rock police.

A witness told officers that Williams had been in an argument with a minor sitting in Cogshell's vehicle, a black Nissan Titan, the report states.

Williams reportedly walked to her vehicle and grabbed a baseball bat, police said. Other witnesses told police that Cogshell accelerated her truck, striking the front of a parked vehicle occupied by two people.

Cogshell then corrected the truck and drove at Williams, police said, rolling over Williams with the vehicle moving between 30 mph and 35 mph. The report describes Williams’ injuries as minor.

Police spokesman Lt. Casey Clark said neither Cogshell nor her vehicle had been located Monday morning. Clark wasn’t immediately able to confirm Williams’ condition.