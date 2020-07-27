Man, 37, arrested in Pine Bluff homicide

Christopher Edmonds' photo is shown against a background of police lights. Photo courtesy of Jefferson County sheriff's office
A Pine Bluff man was arrested Thursday in a homicide that happened earlier this month, police said.
Christopher Edmonds, 37, was booked into the Jefferson County jail on a capital murder charge, according to a news release from Pine Bluff police. He remained there Monday, according to a jail roster. The roster also showed theft and aggravated robbery charges for Edmonds. He is being held in the death of 45-year-old Omarr Amos.
Police were called to 1203 Nebraska St. on July 16 for a possible shooting when they found Amos inside a residence, unresponsive. The 45-year-old died from “severe blunt force trauma” after he was hit multiple times with a blunt object, authorities said.
Police said the killing was the city’s 15th homicide this year.
