Meals available for Fayetteville school district children

Shonda Holt, kitchen manager at Happy Hollow Elementary School, places bags of meals Tuesday in cars at Owl Creek School in Fayetteville. Ten meal pick-up began Tuesday with the school distributing five breakfasts and five lunches for any child age 18 and younger. More information is available at https://bit.ly/2UyVFrg. Visit nwaonline.com/200401Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Families can continue to pick up meals from the school district through Aug. 11.

Ten meals, consisting of five breakfasts and five lunches, will be available for children each Tuesday, according to a news release from Fayetteville Public Schools. The prepackaged meals are good to eat for up to seven days.

School district personnel will load the meals into the trunk of a family's car while the families stay inside the vehicles. Children must be present to receive the meals.

Five locations will be open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday:

• Asbell Elementary School, 1500 N. Sang Ave.

• Butterfield Elementary School, 3050 N. Old Missouri Road

• Happy Hollow Elementary School, 2175 E. Peppervine Drive

• Owl Creek School, 375 N. Rupple Road

• School district food truck at the Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St.

The school district has been making food available on a weekly schedule since March. Nonperishable food will be available when the Outback food pantry on the ALLPS campus at 2350 W. Old Farmington Road reopens Aug. 14.

Families in need of assistance can contact Salvation Army at 219 W. 15th St., or by phone at 521-2151; or Lifesource at 602 S. School Ave., Suite 2, or by phone at 521-4000.

More information is available at bit.ly/fpscovidupdates.