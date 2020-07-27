FOOTBALL

Giants plan to release kicker

A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Giants are going to release 2018 Pro Bowl placekicker Aldrick Rosas. The person told The Associated Press the team is not ready to announce the move but reports the 25-year-old would not be back with the Giants were accurate. Rosas was arrested in mid-June after being involved in a hit-and-run accident in Chico, Calif. He was charged with three misdemeanors. The police report said his SUV failed to stop at a red light and collided with a pick-up truck. Rosas left the scene on foot but was later picked up by police and charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license. Rosas had signed a $3.2 million tender offer for the 2020 season. Rosas has been the Giants placekicker since 2017. He made the Pro Bowl after making 32 of 33 field goal attempts in 2018. He struggled last season, hitting 12 of 17 field goal attempts.

BASEBALL

Reds place Moustakas on IL

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for covid-19. Moustakas and Senzel missed the final game of a series against Detroit, which the Tigers won 3-2. Moustakas went on the injured list and is out indefinitely. Senzel was originally in the lineup but was scratched after he reported feeling sick. The developments came a day after Reds infielder Matt Davidson went on the injured list because he tested positive for the coronavirus. Davidson was the Reds' designated hitter in their season opener on Friday night, when Moustakas drove in four runs for a 7-1 win. Manager David Bell said Moustakas didn't feel well when he woke up Sunday morning and was told to stay home as a precaution.

BASKETBALL

Stricklen scores 16 for Dream

Monique Billings had a career-high 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, rookie Chennedy Carter added 18 points and eight assists as the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 105-95 in the teams' WNBA opener in Bradenton, Fla. Shekinna Stricklen (Morrilton) added 16, including four three-pointers, for Atlanta.

HOCKEY

Coyotes GM steps down

Arizona General Manager John Chayka earned a contract extension early this season for building the Coyotes into playoff contenders in four short years. He was being called a quitter by the team in a strongly worded statement on Sunday after stepping down a week before the Coyotes' Stanley Cup qualifier series against Nashville. Former player and current assistant GM Steve Sullivan will serve as interim general manager. "The club is disappointed in his actions and his timing as the Coyotes prepare to enter the NHL's hub city of Edmonton, where the team will begin postseason play for the first time since 2012," the team said in a statement. "Chayka has chosen to quit on a strong and competitive team, a dedicated staff, and the Arizona Coyotes fans, the greatest fans in the NHL." Chayka made a name for himself as one of the NHL's top general managers since being promoted in 2016 and signed a contract extension through 2024 last fall. Chayka's relationship with new owner Alex Meruelo began to deteriorate when he asked for permission to pursue another, non-NHL opportunity, according to Sportsnet. The Arizona Republic reported Chayka also was not invited to a recent dinner with Meruelo and new CEO Xavier Gutierrez to talk with Taylor Hall about a contract extension. News of Chayka's departure came the same day the Coyotes were scheduled to leave for Edmonton for the Stanley Cup qualifiers. Arizona opens against the Predators next Sunday in its first postseason appearance since reaching the 2012 Western Conference finals.

Leafs great Eddie Shack dies

Eddie Shack, one of the NHL's most colorful players on and off the ice, has died. He was 83. The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the news in a tweet Sunday morning. "Eddie entertained Leafs fans on the ice for nine seasons and for decades off of it. He will be greatly missed," the team said in the tweet. Known for his bruising style, distinctive skating gait and larger-than-life personality, Shack won four Stanley Cups with Toronto in the 1960s, including the franchise's most recent victory in 1967. Nicknamed "The Entertainer" -- with his trademark cowboy hat and luxurious mustache -- he scored the winning goal for the Leafs in the 1963 final. The native of Sudbury, Ontario, played parts of 17 seasons from 1958 through 1975 with six different teams, including nine years with the Maple Leafs. Shack had 239 goals, 465 points and 1,431 penalty minutes in 1,047 NHL games. The winger added 6 goals and 7 assists and 151 penalty minutes in 74 playoff matchups.

GOLF

McGreevy wins by a stroke

Max McGreevy shot an 8-under 64 to hold off Jose de Jesus Rodriguez by a stroke in the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Mo., for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory. McGreevy played the back nine 5-under 31, making an eagle on the par-5 11th and birdies on the par-4 10th, par-3 15th and par-4 16th. The 25-year-old former Oklahoma player finished at 21-under 267 at Highland Springs Country Club. He earned $117,000 to jump from 40th to eighth in the season race for PGA Tour cards. McGreevy spent last year on the PGA Tour Series -- China, winning once and earning Player of the Year honors and a return to the Korn Ferry Tour. Rodriguez, from Mexico, finished with a 67. Chad Ramey was third at 19 under after a 67.

HORSE RACING

Maximum Security wins

Maximum Security won the $150,000 San Diego Handicap by a nose after a photo finish at Del Mar on Saturday, his first start in five months for new trainer Bob Baffert. Under new rider Abel Cedillo, Maximum Security caught pacesetter Midcourt at the top of the stretch and outlasted him to the wire. Maximum Security ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.54 and paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10 as the 2-5 favorite in the five-horse field. The victory, worth $90,000, increased his career earnings to $11,891,900. He was last year's champion 3-year-old after crossing the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby only to be disqualified for interference.

Photo by AP

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) kicks for a point after try during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Green Bay Packers won 31-13. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)