Troopers: ATV crash kills Paragould man, injures 2 others

One person died and two others were injured in an ATV crash involving an ATV in Paragould early Sunday, Arkansas State Police said.

Cecil Nelson, 58, of Paragould was a passenger on a 2019 Can-Am headed north on Greene County Road 733 at about 12:35 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, according to a preliminary report by state police. Troopers said the ATV struck a tree before overturning, and the vehicle’s occupants were ejected.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and another passenger were taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould to be treated for their injuries, the report states.

Later Sunday, a 30-year-old man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving struck the side of a boat and a trailer.

State police said that Derek James Fitts of London was driving a 2004 Yamaha YZF-R6 west on Arkansas 359 near Johnson County Road 2730 when the wreck happened shortly after 1:35 p.m.

A preliminary crash report states that a 1999 Ford F-250 towing a boat on a trailer turned left off the county road and onto the highway. The trailer was still partially in the westbound lane when Fitts’ motorcycle ran into the driver’s side of the boat, troopers said.

According to state police, Fitts died as a result of the crash. No injuries were listed in the report.

On Saturday, a rollover crash in Grant County killed a 30-year-old Sheridan man and injured several passengers, including three minors, a separate report states.

Troopers said that Daniel Hughes was driving a 2004 Jeep south on Arkansas 291 in Prattsville just before 1:45 p.m. when he overcorrected out of a turn and lost control of the vehicle.

Hughes was subsequently ejected from the jeep when it overturned several times, the report states. State police said he died from his injuries.

Four other people, three of whom were minors, were injured, according to the report.

Later on Saturday, a 48-year-old man was died following a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer in Plumerville.

A 1999 Buick Park Avenue crossed the centerline and struck a tractor-trailer on Arkansas 92 at about 3 p.m., according to a state police report. The front of both vehicles collided, killing the Buick’s driver, Michael Bost of Conway, troopers said.

State police said weather conditions were clear and the roads were dry in all four crashes.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 339 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.