Police: 4 hurt in Magnolia shooting

Four people were hit by gunfire and taken to an area hospital after a shooting at a party in Magnolia early Sunday, police said.

Magnolia police arrived in the 1000 block of West Monroe Street in response to shots being fired, according to a news release. They found a party of over 300 people on private property and on the street. Of the four male victims, two were from Magnolia and two were from Union County. They were taken to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. One person’s injury was listed as serious.

Magnolia police are investigating the incident. Authorities asked that anyone with information contact the Magnolia Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.