Police ID person of interest in fatal hit-and-run

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police have identified a juvenile as a person of interest in the hit-and-run accident that killed a man July 18.

The person's name hasn't been released because he is a juvenile, according to a release Monday from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Ryan Renfro, 34, was walking along Cleveland Street, near the Sunset Drive intersection, when he was hit and killed by a vehicle, police said. The driver fled the scene.

Police checked all registered green Toyota FJ Cruisers in Washington and Benton counties based on evidence collected and found one that was of interest, according to the release. Police collected evidence from the vehicle that is being processed by the Arkansas State Crime Lab for forensic analysis, police said.