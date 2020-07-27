Beebe police search for man who fled custody

Beebe police are still searching for a man who broke free from custody late Sunday night.

According to the Beebe Police Department, officers were trying to place Jessy Doyle Collins into an ambulance at the department at around 11:06 p.m. when he broke away and took off toward the Valero gas station located at 102 South Main St.

Police said that Collins, who is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds, was wearing a sleeveless orange shirt, blue jeans and a cap at the time.

They also noted that there’s a possibility Collins is barefoot because he kicked off his shoes when he fled.

He was last seen near Georgia Street and the gas station, and is not considered armed, police said.

Beebe Police Chief Wayne Bellew confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette around noon Monday that Collins was still at large. The chief did not specify why Collins had been in custody.