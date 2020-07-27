Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Beebe police search for man who fled custody

by Erick Taylor | Today at 1:34 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights

Beebe police are still searching for a man who broke free from custody late Sunday night.

According to the Beebe Police Department, officers were trying to place Jessy Doyle Collins into an ambulance at the department at around 11:06 p.m. when he broke away and took off toward the Valero gas station located at 102 South Main St.

Police said that Collins, who is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds, was wearing a sleeveless orange shirt, blue jeans and a cap at the time.

They also noted that there’s a possibility Collins is barefoot because he kicked off his shoes when he fled.

He was last seen near Georgia Street and the gas station, and is not considered armed, police said.

Beebe Police Chief Wayne Bellew confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette around noon Monday that Collins was still at large. The chief did not specify why Collins had been in custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT