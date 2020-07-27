Russellville eliminates short-handed, tired Texarkana

SHERIDAN -- Texarkana had little chance from the start.

After four players were ejected earlier Sunday against Little Rock and subsequently suspended for one game, Texarkana lost 11-1 to Russellville in five innings in the American Legion AAA State Baseball Tournament.

Texarkana Coach Matt Riddle, who also was ejected during the Little Rock game but allowed to return, said the ejections didn't play as much of a factor as the quick turnaround did. Texarkana played Little Rock earlier in the day, winning 5-3 to advance to play Russellville afterward.

"I wouldn't necessarily say [the ejections] hurt us," Riddle said. "I think the biggest thing that hurt us is having to play a doubleheader in 100-degree weather. I personally don't agree that we should have had to play right after that long of a game, but it is what it is."

Russellville Coach Keith Thomas agreed with Riddle, saying his team could see Texarkana was hurting.

"I think just the length of play for them today did [play a factor]," Thomas said. "They were up at the start of the game, and you could tell as they got tired guys started cramping -- it's tough to play back-to-back. They're a tough team."

Texarkana hung in with Russellville for the first three innings, trailing only 2-1. But it was the top of the fourth where disaster struck. Texarkana gave up five runs and lost its starting shortstop, Nate Moore, to injury in the inning.

The top of the fifth was much of the same, with Russellville scoring four runs to extend its lead to 10 and eventually run-rule Texarkana. Brandon Bunton was a big key to Russellville's success, Thomas said. Bunton pitched all five innings while also hitting a solo home run in the second and a single in the fifth.

For Russellville, which lost to Sheridan 15-10 on Saturday, the win was much needed for the team's morale.

"It's a lot more fun playing with a lead then trying to get their spirits back up after they get down a little bit," Thomas said. "Guys played a whole lot better today, came back with a lot of heart. They came back and kept their heads up the whole time and just chipped away a little at a time to get the win today."

Russellville will advance to the semifinals of the tournament at 5:30 p.m. today where it'll play Bryant. Texarkana was eliminated with the loss.

Riddle said he was proud of the way his team performed considering the circumstances.

"Our guys were just spent. Everybody knew it, the other team knew it," Riddle said. "But they played their hearts out and gave everything they had, I just don't think they had a lot in the tank left."

The tournament championship will be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sheridan.