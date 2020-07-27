Sen. Tom Cotton says he repeated 'necessary evil' view held by Founding Fathers

WASHINGTON — Days after referring to early American slavery as a “necessary evil,” U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas denied Monday he had been insensitive, saying he had simply repeated a view held by many of the Founding Fathers.

Appearing on FOX News Monday morning, the Little Rock Republican also challenged the accuracy of statements that had been attributed to him concerning slavery.

Cotton’s comments about human bondage, which first appeared in Sunday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, were quoted at length in that day’s paper.

[Audio not showing up above? Click here to listen » arkansasonline.com/cottoninterview/]

The senator is not challenging the accuracy of the original story, his spokesman said Monday afternoon.

In the article, which focused on Cotton’s efforts to block a new school curriculum centered on slavery and its consequences, the senator criticized the way it depicted the nation, but said he didn’t question the topic’s importance.

"We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we can’t understand our country. As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the Union was built, but the Union was built in a way, as [President Abraham] Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction.”

After the article’s publication, the junior senators’ statements on slavery left him trending on Twitter, with more than 100,000 tweets.

Many were critical.

During an interview with Cotton Monday on “Fox and Friends,” co-host Brian Kilmeade read the paragraph about the “necessary evil” of slavery, adding, “Some say that’s insensitive.”

“That is fake news, Brian. That is not what I said,” Cotton replied. “What I said is that many founders believed that only with the Union and the Constitution could we put slavery on the path to its ultimate extinction. That’s exactly what Lincoln said.”

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2ZTWqll3pQ]

“Senator Cotton’s comments were directed at the 1619 Project’s smears that claimed his statement was insensitive — not the Arkansas Democrat Gazette’s reporting,” his spokesman, James Arnold, said in a written statement. “Describing the Founders’ views is not endorsing or justifying slavery, and once again, the 1619 Project can’t get facts right.”

Cotton, who has been mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, has been sharply critical of the 1619 Project, a New York Times-backed reinterpretation of American history.

Launched on the 400th anniversary of the arrival of slaves in the Virginia colony, the Project “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”

Spearheaded by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, it includes essays, poems, photographs and short fiction by a variety of contributors.

A school curriculum based on the Project has been released and is being used in all 50 states, according to the Times and its educational partner, The Pulitzer Center.

Cotton last week introduced legislation to prevent federal funds from being used to teach the 1619 Project curriculum.

