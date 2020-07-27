Springdale council to consider entertainment district

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Pedestrians walk Thursday along Emma Avenue in Springdale. The city held a session asking residents for input about planned improvements to the downtown streetscape.

SPRINGDALE -- Establishment of an entertainment district downtown would allow people to enjoy alcoholic beverages while maintaining social distance and also help restaurants and bars hurt by covid-19.

The City Council Commitee of the Whole gave initial approval for the plan last week and will consider the ordinance at the regular council meeting Tuesday.

Jill Dabbs, executive director of the Downtown Springdale Alliance, explained the district would include Emma Avenue and a few blocks surrounding -- in an area the city already has targeted for revitalization and development. The district was expanded beyond Emma to ensure all existing bars and restaurants could be included, Dabbs said.

The alliance calls the area the downtown Springdale outdoor dining district.

Customers could buy beverages from the six bars and restaurants and carry their drinks as they walk and shop and gather in Turnbow Park. If space allows, bar and restaurants could follow the lead of Mr. Taco Loco and place bistro tables on the sidewalk, Dabbs said.

She hopes the council will approve the measure in time for the district to open Saturday.

"And we know there are people who want to get out of the house and eat something they didn't cook themselves," she said.

Jeff Brown, owner of the Odd Soul bar on Emma, agreed people seem ready to get out.

"We want to be open. We want to be interacting with people. But we want to be safe," he said.

Dabbs said restaurants and bars with valid liquor licenses from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board could participate. They could expand their business outdoors after approval from the city's Public Events Committee, she said.

Sen. Trent Garner of El Dorado led Act 812 through the state Legislature in 2019. The act "allows cities in wet counties to pass an ordinance creating temporary or permanent designated entertainment districts," explains the website of the House of Representatives. "Rules that prohibit a person from possessing an alcoholic beverage outside of an establishment would not apply within a designated entertainment district."

Venues in El Dorado asked for the measure as the city was developing the Murphy Arts District, Garner said. "It's helped the entertainment options in south Arkansas," he said.

Restaurant and bar staff would remain very diligent about checking identification, Dabbs said. The same rules would still apply to public intoxication, driving under the influence, serving alcohol to a minor, littering and more.

And downtown businesses wouldn't have to participate, she said. Stickers on storefronts would show if drinks are allowed inside.

Stickers on sidewalks will mark entrances and exits to the district, Dabbs continued. She noted specially marked disposable cups will denote the customers participating. The cups will help the alliance measure participation.

The council always will have the authority to amend or repeal the ordinance establishing the district, Mayor Doug Sprouse noted.

"It's all under local control," Garner agreed.

Fayetteville, Eureka Springs, Mountain Home, Little Rock and North Little Rock have established similar districts. Rogers is considering one.

"We didn't want to have to chose between economic gain for these businesses or keeping staff safe," said Devin Howland, the director of economic development for Fayetteville. The city's entertainment district began Wednesday and is allowed to exist until January.

Local organizers also believe the freedom to drink alcohol outdoors would improve festivals and other events planned for entertainment districts.

"You wouldn't have to keep the alcohol in a small beer garden," Dabbs said.

Brown said the opportunity for the outdoor district did not really gain traction until the bars and restaurants closed in an effort to slow the spread of covid-19.

Odd Soul converted some of its business by improving its regular pub pizza slices into take-out options.

"But I like owning a bar," Brown said. "I don't want to be a carry-out pizza business. We need another solution."