ETHER: Was -------- enough food for -------- people?
CLODS: The mother will -------- her three children if they all catch ----------.
BOWEL: He suffered a serious cut just ---------- his ----------.
BINGE: He is -------- stubborn and will not ---------- his diet until next week.
PARSE: The warrior always kept a -------- ---------- at the ready.
SLUMP: There were piles of peaches and -------- of -------- in the bowl.
CALKS: He ---------- enough ---------- in the rope to secure the boat.
DEMOS: The ---------- built in the city were constructed using a variety of architectural ----------.
ROWDY: The document describing the bride's ---------- was long and excessively ----------.
Answers:
There, three
Scold, colds
Below, elbow
Being, begin
Spare, spear
Lumps, plums
Lacks, slack
Domes, modes
Dowry, wordy