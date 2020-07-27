Super Quiz: Five-letter anagrams

ETHER: Was -------- enough food for -------- people?

CLODS: The mother will -------- her three children if they all catch ----------.

BOWEL: He suffered a serious cut just ---------- his ----------.

BINGE: He is -------- stubborn and will not ---------- his diet until next week.

PARSE: The warrior always kept a -------- ---------- at the ready.

SLUMP: There were piles of peaches and -------- of -------- in the bowl.

CALKS: He ---------- enough ---------- in the rope to secure the boat.

DEMOS: The ---------- built in the city were constructed using a variety of architectural ----------.