TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of June 22-26, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

1 Beverly Place -- Owned by Kimberly B. and Russell B. McDonough III, this house sold to Catherine W. and Stanley G. Payne for $1,600,000.

14325 Beau Vue Drive -- Owned by Mark A. McMurry, a house behind this gate sold to David Brogdon and the David Brogdon Living Trust for $1,340,000.

16 Hickory Creek Drive -- Owned by Anne K. and Laurence H. Miller and the Laurence And Anne Miller Family Revocable Trust, a house behind this gate sold to Jennifer E. and Thomas C. Pledger for $850,000.

5 Valley Club Circle -- Owned by Morgan and Barrett Rush, this house was sold to Anna B. and Timothy A. Coon for $850,000.

40 Vigne Boulevard -- Owned by Daniel P. Benson and the Daniel P. Benson Revocable Trust, a house behind this gate was sold to Mona Yasrebi and Jason Samii for $825,000.