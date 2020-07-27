Sections
Virtual town hall scheduled with Arkansas' Education Secretary

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 7:00 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Johnny Key, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education, addresses the media during a press conference on Arkansas' response to covid-19 on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford)

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key will take questions from the public about the start of the 2020-21 school year and safety concerns at a virtual town hall at 7 -8 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook Live.

The event will be hosted by The Reform Alliance.

Click here see more details on the virtual event and submit questions.

