Virtual town hall scheduled with Arkansas' Education Secretary

Johnny Key, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education, addresses the media during a press conference on Arkansas' response to covid-19 on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford)

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key will take questions from the public about the start of the 2020-21 school year and safety concerns at a virtual town hall at 7 -8 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook Live.

The event will be hosted by The Reform Alliance.

