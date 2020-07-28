After Confederate statue's removal, Little Rock funding to go toward Bates statue at U.S. Capitol

Funding that Little Rock received for the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History will be redirected to the construction of a statue of civil-rights leader Daisy Bates in the U.S. Capitol, according to an agreement being worked out by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Scott announced that the agreement was in progress to the Little Rock Board of Directors at the end of Tuesday’s policy session.

“Gov. Hutchinson and I worked on a very amicable agreement that we will continue to work on,” Scott told the board. “This is very notable and thoughtful to transition those dollars to the Daisy Bates statue that will be built in our nation’s Capitol.”

In mid-June, the city removed a bronze statue of a lone confederate soldier, known as “Memorial to Company A, Capitol Guards,” from its podium in the downtown park at the direction of the mayor.

Scott ordered the statue to be taken down amid protests in Little Rock and across the nation that followed the recent killings of Black men and women by police officers, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.

The Department of Arkansas Heritage awarded the city a $100,000 grant for the restoration of the historic Tower Building of the Little Rock Arsenal that now houses the museum.

Part of the grant agreement gave the state an easement on the property surrounding the museum where the monument stood.

State lawmakers decided last year to replace century-old statues representing Arkansas in the U.S. Capitol with statues of Bates, a mentor to the Little Rock Nine, and musician Johnny Cash.

