Atlanta on receiving end of thrashing to Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts in the Rays' 14-5 romp over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Tyler Glasnow struck out 9 and allowed 1 hit over 4 innings in his first start after missing part of summer camp with the Rays after testing positive for the coronavirus. Diego Castillo (1-0) struck out two in a 10-pitch fifth and Jalen Beeks (Arkansas Razorbacks/Prairie Grove) fanned seven over his three innings.

"This group on a given night can be pretty special," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said.

Jose Martinez and Yoshi Tsutsugo drew consecutive one-out walks from Mike Foltynewicz (0-1) to start an eight-run fourth inning that gave Tampa Bay a 9-1 lead. Renfroe then hit a towering home run to deep left center and Joey Wendle homered on the next pitch.

"Everybody just wants to go up there and have a good at-bat," Renfroe said. "Move the line and hope to just keep pouring it on."

Foltynewicz, a regular in the Braves' rotation since 2015, was designated for assignment after the game and will be replaced on the active roster by Chad Sobotka. He gave up 6 runs, 4 hits and 4 walks in 3 1/3 innings.

"It's tough," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. "Folty, in this short season, it's just not happening right now. We kind of feel a sense of urgency to some extent. Folty's been big for us the past couple years, pitched in big games and in [the] playoffs, been good for us down the stretch. We're just not in a position in this short season to wait for something to happen."

Renfroe got his 11th career multihomer game with a solo shot in the fifth off Touki Toussaint.

"He's a confident guy," Cash said. "He's got that ability to really be a game-changer for us."

Dansby Swanson and Matt Adams hit home runs for the Braves. Swanson tied a career high with five RBI and stopped a 41-game homerless streak in Atlanta's 14-1 victory Sunday night over the New York Mets.

Martinez had a two-run single in the sixth and homered in the eighth.

BLUE JAYS 4, NATIONALS 1 Teoscar Hernandez hit two of visiting Toronto's four solo home runs off Anibal Sanchez in a victory over the Nationals. Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen also hit home runs for the Blue Jays. The Nationals hit into four double plays and stranded a runner on third base three times. They left a total of 10 runners on base.

METS 7, RED SOX 4 Michael Conforto, Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith all hit home runs and Michael Wacha pitched well over five innings as visiting New York beat Boston. Red Sox opener Josh Osich gave up a two-run home run to Conforto in the second that cleared the visitor's bullpen and the auxiliary tent behind it. Alonso's home run off Jeffrey Springs, which made it 4-0 in the third inning, cleared the Green Monster and hit the wall behind the second row of fan cutouts. Smith made it 7-0 with a three-run shot in the fourth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PADRES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Fernando Tatis hit a three-run triple that highlighted a five-run rally and Trent Grisham hit his first home run for host San Diego, which beat Arizona to take three of four games in their opening series. The Padres outscored the Diamondbacks 21-9 in the four games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ROYALS 14, TIGERS 6 Maikel Franco hit two of Kansas City's six home runs, and the Royals pounded the Tigers on Monday night, spoiling Detroit's home opener. Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBI, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Salvador Perez, Jorge Soler and Brett Phillips also hit home runs for Kansas City.

ASTROS 8, MARINERS 5 Alex Bregman hit his 100th career home run, a three-run shot, and Jose Altuve added a solo drive to give host Houston a victory over Seattle. The Astros trailed by two in the third inning before Bregman's first home run of the season put them ahead 4-3. Altuve, who had two RBI, connected in the fifth for the first of three runs to pad the lead.

ATHLETICS 3, ANGELS 0 Mark Canha hit a home run for the first time this season, Chris Bassitt escaped a big jam and Oakland beat visiting Los Angeles to win three of the four games in the wraparound series. Bassitt (1-0) worked out of a bases-loaded predicament in the fourth inning when he threw out Tommy La Stella at the plate to start an inning-ending double play. Ramon Laureano gave Oakland the lead on a sacrifice fly in the third before Matt Chapman's RBI double.