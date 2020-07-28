Ex-Hog Bailey signs with Hungarian team

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former University of Arkansas forward Adrio Bailey has signed his first professional contract.

Bailey, who played for the Razorbacks from 2016-20, joined the Oroszlanyi Sport Egylet Lions of the Hungarian A Division on July 19, according to the team's official website. OSE finished with a 10-11 record in 2019-20.

A native of Campti, La., Bailey averaged 4.6 points on 48.8% shooting and 2.9 rebounds per game in his Razorbacks career. He improved his scoring average in each of his four seasons at Arkansas, jumping from 1.9 points per game as a freshman to a career-high 6.3 in his senior season.

Bailey started 74 of 124 games with the Razorbacks under Mike Anderson and Eric Musselman, including 56 of 66 games the last two seasons. Not considered a perimeter threat through his junior season -- 2 of 12 from three-point range -- Bailey made 15 of 39 attempts (38.5%) in 2019-20.

Tasked with playing center for a majority of last season, the 6-6 Bailey was a plus for Arkansas around the rim defensively, leading the Razorbacks with 45 blocks. No other Arkansas player finished with more than 16.

Bailey is the first player from the Razorbacks' 2019-20 roster to sign a pro contract.