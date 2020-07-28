​​​​​FBI agent shoots suspect in west Little Rock

An FBI agent shot and wounded a suspect near a west Little Rock discount store, a spokesman for the agency said Tuesday afternoon.

According to FBI spokesman Connor Hagan, the shooting happened during an FBI operation near the Dollar General Store at 9125 Stagecoach Road in "the early afternoon." Hagan did not give the condition of the suspect but he did say the agent was uninjured.

A traffic crash involving several vehicles on Stagecoach Road was also part of the incident, he said. Just after 3 p.m., the road was blocked off and the damaged cars were still present.

Hagan did not say if there were any injuries in the crash.

No other information on the identities of the suspect and the agent or the nature of the operation was released.