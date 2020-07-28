Motorcyclist arrested after pursuit in Arkansas, Missouri, authorities say

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was arrested after he led officers on a high-speed chase through parts of Arkansas and Missouri on Monday, according to authorities.

The Baxter County sheriff’s office was notified just before 8 p.m. that a Gassville officer was in pursuit of a suspect, identified as Noah Lee Lawhead of Mountain Home, riding a Kawasaki Ninja at a high rate of speed, a sheriff’s office release states.

Officers from various agencies joined the pursuit as the motorcycle sped through Mountain Home on U.S. 62 and onto Arkansas 201 North before crossing into Missouri, according to the release.

Authorities said the pursuit continued for several miles until Lawhead reached an unfinished bridge and was arrested at about 8:15 p.m. Lawhead reached speeds of up to 115 mph during the chase, the release states.

The motorcyclist was initially transported to Ozark County jail in Missouri, but he agreed to waive extradition proceedings and later was transferred to the Baxter County jail, according to authorities. An online jail roster showed he remained there late Tuesday morning.

Charges Lawhead faces include one count of fleeing in a vehicle, reckless driving, speeding, five counts of running red lights and one count of no liability insurance, authorities said. His bond was set at $15,000, and he’s scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 6.