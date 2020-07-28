Man says he was assaulted, robbed at Little Rock hotel

A 37-year-old man is recovering after telling authorities he was assaulted in a hotel room Monday night.

According to an incident report, Little Rock police were sent to a hotel at 10524 West Markham St. about a robbery. There, officers found James McIntire bleeding from a wound to the back of his head.

Police said McIntire informed them he was smoking outside of his room around 10:15 p.m. when he was approached by a female who went by the name “Dirty.”

McIntire said he allowed the woman to enter after she asked if she could stay for the night, but shortly thereafter, an unknown man came to the room to use the bathroom.

McIntire told officers that the man, whom the woman identified as her friend "Charlton," came out of the bathroom and hit him twice in the head with an object that turned out to be a toilet seat lid.

He said the two suspects fled the room after the assault but not before stealing $600 and a prepaid cellphone.

Police spoke with the hotel desk clerk and a security officer, who said they did not see the robbery. However, they did provide descriptions of the two perpetrators after telling police that they saw them leaving the hotel and heading towards West Markham Street.

The report doesn’t say if any arrests have been made. A call made to Little Rock police wasn’t immediately returned.