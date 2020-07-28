FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. A new television show about the residents and caretakers at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom is being produced by National Geographic and will start streaming in the fall of 2020 on the Disney+. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Disney park visits

flat; Universal rises

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Attendance at Disney theme parks was flat last year as it limited the number of people allowed in to improve the experience and faced tourism disruptions in Hong Kong, while visits jumped at Universal parks, driven by Harry Potter-themed rides, according to a new report released this month.

The report by the Themed Entertainment Association and the Economics Practice at engineering firm AECOM said that overall attendance at the 10 biggest theme park operators in the world grew by 4% last year and climbed to 521 million visits, according to the report.

The report only looked at attendance in 2019 and didn't take into account the disruptions in the industry this year caused by the spreading coronavirus, which forced parks to close for months at a time.

Attendance at Disney theme parks around the world fell less than 1% in 2019 from the previous year to 20.9 million visits . Disney is the largest theme park operator in the world by attendance.

Competing in many of the same markets as Disney, Universal Parks and Resorts had an attendance jump of 2.3%, with 51.2 million visits.

-- The Associated Press

Permian oil driller

files for bankruptcy

Rosehill Resources Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after a plunge in oil prices forced the Permian shale explorer to seek a restructuring of its debt.

The company filed for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in South Texas. Rosehill said in a statement that common shareholders will be wiped out. It has a $17.5 million secured debtor-in-possession loan facility and expects to continue operating during bankruptcy proceedings "without material disruption."

Scores of U.S. shale companies have been struggling to stay afloat after years of spending borrowed money to expand production left them vulnerable to crude's historic price crash this year. As of last week, at least 27 American energy companies with liabilities over $50 million filed for bankruptcy this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Rosehill drills for crude mostly in the Delaware Basin portion on the western side of the Permian Basin.

-- Bloomberg News

Index of state stocks

ends day unchanged

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 421.53, unchanged from Friday's close.

"Stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq leading the pack as investors braced for a big week of corporate earnings and Congress continued stimulus negotiations," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997