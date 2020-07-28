North Little Rock School District to survey parents on virtual learning, internet access

The North Little Rock School District is expected to send out a survey this week to parents in hopes of getting a better grasp on who is willing to participate in the virtual academy after officials said they have only heard back from 3,000 parents in their 8,000 student school district.

Reopening School Task Force members held a meeting on Monday to discuss the importance of an upcoming survey that will ask parents about their intent for the upcoming school year and their internet connectivity.

The meeting was held the same day as Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that Arkansas will spend $10 million in federal aid to purchase Wi-Fi-access devices for families with school-age children.

Robert Birch, director of development and a task force member, said the survey is extremely important due to the ability to gauge the potential use of the virtual academy and how to properly staff it.

“Out of this meeting that is the biggest key that we can push is to get that survey back in,” he said in the meeting that was held on Facebook Live. “So everybody that is typing in the comments, why is this so late, there is your reason. We can’t set up a virtual academy if we don’t know how many students are going to be in it.”

The survey was expected to come out on Tuesday, but school spokesperson Dustin Barnes said he wasn’t for sure the exact date it will come out. He said the survey would be on the school’s website and social media when it’s released.

Interim superintendent Keith McGee also said he has been in talks with the Arkansas Department of Education and he was told an announcement about giving school districts flexibility this upcoming year is expected to come this week due to the rise in covid-19 cases in Pulaski County.

"It’s in my professional opinion that we have to make a decision on what is best with the full support of our state agency,” McGee said. “And we need to be mindful of the fact that we are a state public agency. We need their support.”