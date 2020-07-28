Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Joseph Albertus Thompson, 56, of 10 Stone Bridge Way in Bentonville was arrested Monday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Thompson was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Miranda Lee Shaw, 33, of 740 Dogwood in Centerton was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Shaw was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Tia Lee, 22, of 594 N. Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Lee was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Davis Bryner, 37, of 741 Morningside Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with burglary. Bryner was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Lowell

• Brandon Dale Voge, 30, of 1926 S. 18th St. in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and possession of firearms by certain persons. Voge was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $5,000 bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Clay Frazier, 49, of 820 Grant Ave. in Prairie Grove was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Frazier was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Manuel Enriquez-Mendoza, 65, of 1516 Acorn Drive in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Enriquez-Mendoza was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $10,000 bond set.

Springdale

• Alexandra Lethiot, 29, of 22233 Butler Ford Road in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving. Lethiot was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Wayne Coleman, 38, of 1605 N. 24th St. in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and theft by receiving. Coleman was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.