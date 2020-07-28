NWA outdoor briefs

Program features snakes

Learn interesting details about how snakes eat, then watch a two-headed snake get fed Wednesday at a free virtual Missouri Department of Conservation program, "Snake Feeding: Featuring a Two-Headed Snake."

The department's Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center staff in Springfield will offer this program from 1-2 p.m.

Register for this online program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173822

Participants for this event will learn snakes utilize some unique adaptations to consume their prey. Participants will be able to watch several snakes feed. Snakes cannot detach their lower jaw, but can open their mouth wider than their bodies and swallow prey that is large in relation to its mouth and head.

Research studies river bass

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission biologists will be electrofishing on the Illinois River in Benton County over the next two weeks to study the river's black bass population.

The bass population was last studied in 2014, said Jon Stein, district fisheries supervisor with Game and Fish. That research showed the stream had a good population of the three black bass species: largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass. Spotted bass numbers were particularly impressive, Stein said.

The study turned up about 20 black bass per hour of electrofishing, including fish up to 3 pounds. Some 15% of the fish were 14 inches or longer, Stein said. All fish in electrofishing work are netted, measured and released.

Big bass event canceled

The Pagnozzi Parker Charity 2020 big bass tournament at Beaver Lake, canceled last spring, won't be rescheduled this year.

Officials had hoped to reschedule the tournament this summer.

For more information contact kelley@pagnozziparker.org.

Veterans hunt waterfowl

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in June unanimously approved the addition of a veterans and active military duty waterfowl hunt. Veterans and active military members may hunt waterfowl this year on Dec. 5 and on Feb. 6, 2021, in addition to the regular waterfowl hunting season.

These are the same dates as the statewide youth waterfowl hunting dates.