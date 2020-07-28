Police: Man shot, injured after pointing rifle at Fayetteville officer

Police lights
FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville police officer shot a man in the leg after the man pointed a rifle at another officer, according to a department spokesman.
Police responded about 7 p.m. Monday to a call of a suicide threat at a home on South Splash Drive, north of Huntsville Road near Lake Sequoyah, Sgt. Anthony Murphy said.
According to Murphy, police went to the backyard of the home and found a man who pointed a rifle at one officer, who dove to the ground. Another officer shot the man holding the rifle in his leg, he said.
Police applied a tourniquet to the man's leg and he was taken for hospital treatment, Murphy said.
