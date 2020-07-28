State sports brief

GOLF

Ford defeated in Cotton States final

Henderson State's Mitchell Ford was defeated in 20 holes by Jack Gnam on Sunday in the championship of the W.E. Cole Cotton States Invitational at Bayou DeSiard Country Club in Monroe, La.

Ford, of Little Rock, had a 2-up advantage through 13 holes against Gnam of Ridgeland, Miss., but lost the 14th. Halves on the 15th through 17th holes took the match to the 18th which Gnam won to force a playoff. After the pair halved the first hole of sudden death, Gnam secured the championship on the second playoff hole.

Ford was the 23rd seed in the 64-man match-play field and won four matches throughout the week to win the Palmer Bracket over Charlie Miller of Jackson, Miss., on his way to the final.