Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Business

Today at 1:50 a.m.

  1. Do not stick this into other people's business.

  2. Twelve-letter term for someone who uses money to start businesses and make business deals.

  3. For what does "LLC" stand in the business world?

  4. Complete the company name: KLM Royal -------- Airlines.

  5. What company is associated with the name Mark Zuckerberg?

  6. It was formerly known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Co.

  7. The baby pictured on its products is Ann Turner Cook.

  8. This book that inspired a musical is subtitled "The Dastard's Guide to Fame and Fortune."

  9. In 2006, the founders of this film company sold it to Viacom, parent of Paramount Pictures.

Answers:

  1. Your nose

  2. Entrepreneur

  3. Limited Liability Company

  4. Dutch

  5. Facebook

  6. 3M

  7. Gerber (Products Co.)

  8. "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying"

  9. DreamWorks (Pictures)

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT