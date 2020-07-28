Super Quiz: Business

Do not stick this into other people's business.

Twelve-letter term for someone who uses money to start businesses and make business deals.

For what does "LLC" stand in the business world?

Complete the company name: KLM Royal -------- Airlines.

What company is associated with the name Mark Zuckerberg?

It was formerly known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Co.

The baby pictured on its products is Ann Turner Cook.

This book that inspired a musical is subtitled "The Dastard's Guide to Fame and Fortune."