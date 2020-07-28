Suspect in killing of Camden woman, boy put on marshals' wanted list

Arkansas double murder suspect Jory John Worthen has been added to the U.S. Marshals Service's list of its "15 Most Wanted" fugitives.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading directly to his arrest.

Worthen, 24, of Camden is suspected in the killings of his girlfriend Alyssa Cannon, 20, and her 4-year-old son at her home in Camden on June 23, 2019.

Worthen was living with Cannon and her child at the time of the killings. Their bodies were discovered two days later, and Cannon's white 2007 Honda Accord was found in July 2019 in Seattle.

The Camden Police Department charged Worthen with two counts of capital murder, and the U.S. Marshals Service, which has been assisting local authorities with the case, obtained a federal warrant for Worthen in February, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

"We are absolutely resolute in our commitment to bringing Worthen to justice," said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal B. Dewaine Allen of the Western District of Arkansas. "With our state and local law enforcement partners, we will leave no stone unturned until he is behind bars," Allen said.

Worthen is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on both forearms, one saying Matthew 7-6. He also has a tattoo of a skull with wings on his chest and one of barbed wire on his left bicep.

Anyone with information should notify the agency at the nearest U.S. Marshals Service office, the communications center at (877) 926-8332 or at usmarshals.gov/tips.