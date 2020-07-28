Transfer decides to go pro

FAYETTEVILLE -- Catchers Robert Emery and A.J. Lewis planned to play their final year of college baseball together as graduate transfers at the University of Arkansas next season.

Instead, it appears both players have opted to begin their professional careers this year.

D1Baseball.com and Baseball America reported Monday that Lewis signed a free-agent contract with the Colorado Rockies organization. Emery signed a minor-league contract with the San Francisco Giants last month.

Undrafted players can sign as free agents for up to a $20,000 bonus this year.

The Rockies have yet to announce Lewis' signing. Lewis did not immediately respond to a message seeking confirmation and an Arkansas baseball team spokesperson was unable to confirm the signing.

The Razorbacks signed Lewis from Eastern Kentucky and Emery from San Francisco from the NCAA's transfer portal in May when it appeared Arkansas' two-year starting catcher Casey Opitz would be drafted and forgo the remainder of his college eligibility. But Opitz was not drafted in June's five-round MLB draft, which left the Razorbacks with a logjam at the position.

After Opitz announced he would return to the Razorbacks' program last month, Van Horn said Lewis might be used as a backup catcher, infielder or outfielder.

"One reason we wanted A.J. is because he is athletic and he can do other things besides just catch," Van Horn said.

Catchers Opitz and freshman Cason Tollett are expected to return from Arkansas' 2020 roster. Freshman catcher Dominic Tamez entered the transfer portal in May.

Dylan Leach has said he plans to enroll at Arkansas next month and be eligible next season. Leach was a junior at Carthage (Texas) High School this year, but said he intends to reclassify as a 2020 graduate.