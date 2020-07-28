Two more candidates file for Little Rock School Board

Two more people filed as candidates for the Little Rock School Board on Tuesday, according to the Pulaski County circuit/county clerk's office.

They include someone who was on the Little Rock School Board until September 2014, about four months before the state took over the Little Rock School District and eliminated the elected School Board.

The new filers are:

Zone 4

West Little Rock

• Leigh Ann Wilson.

Zone 7

East Little Rock

• Norma J. Johnson. Johnson was on the board until 2014.

On Monday, three people filed:

Zone 8

NW Little Rock

• Greg Adams, the president of the Little Rock School Board in 2015.

• Benjamin R. Coleman Jr.

Zone 9

NW Little Rock

• Jeff Wood. Wood is chairman of the Little Rock School District Community Advisory Board.

No candidates have filed and had petitions verified as of Tuesday for the North Little Rock or Pulaski County Special school boards, according to the circuit/county clerk's office web page and spokesperson. The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board had its election in the spring.

The Little Rock School District has been operating without an elected board since Jan. 28, 2015, when the state Board of Education took control of the district because six of its then 48 schools were classified as academically distressed for chronically low student test scores.

The state board late last year voted to return the district — with limitations — to the governance of a nine-member elected board.

Candidates are required to submit a petition, political practices pledge and an affidavit of eligibility with the county clerk.

The school board filing period runs through Aug. 3, ending at noon. On the weekdays between the start and closing of the filing period, the hours are from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Filing takes place at the Pulaski County Courthouse, 401 West Markham Street, Little Rock. Candidates must use the Spring Street entrance for access to the building.

Early voting begins Oct. 19. The election is Nov. 3.