Ammunition maker investing $15M, adding 57 jobs at Little Rock facility

by Noel Oman | Today at 12:03 p.m.
Fioccchi of America President Anthony Acitelli speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Wednesday in this still captured from video provided by the governor's office.

An Italian ammunition manufacturer will invest $15 million and add 57 jobs at its Little Rock facility, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday.

The U.S. subsidiary of Fiocchi Group previously produced ammunition parts at the facility on 145th Street in Little Rock. With the investment and additional employees, the facility will produce the finished ammunition, mainly centerfire products, the Fioccchi of America president, Anthony Acitelli, said.

The United States' share of Fiocchi's global market is "50 percent and growing," he said.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y32kIqC6dwg]

Print Headline: Ammunition maker adding 57 jobs to Little Rock facility

