Bridge work to shut lanes of road in LR

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:25 a.m.

Maintenance on the Fourche Creek bridge on Colonel Glenn Road in Lit- tle Rock will require over- night lane closings during parts of this week and next, according to the Arkansas Department of Transporta-

tion.

Alternating lane closings

will be in place between West 36th Street and Oak Park Drive from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Thursday and Friday nights, weather per- mitting. They also will be in place during the hours on Sunday and Monday nights.

The lane closings will allow crews to patch the bridge deck and prepare it for a polymer overlay, the department said.

Traffic will be controlled with traffic cones and signs.

