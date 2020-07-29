Estranged Ward couple killed in murder-suicide, police say

An estranged married couple in Ward are believed to have died this week in a murder-suicide, police said.

Ward police officers responded to a Moonridge Drive home around 2 p.m. Monday, after a third-party caller stated Robert Shafer entered the residence and was threatening his estranged wife, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers were unable to make contact with the home's occupants. The Lonoke County sheriff's office was called to assist, the news release states, and found Robert Shafer, 40, and Kameron Shafer, 41, dead.

Preliminary investigation indicates the death of Kameron Shafer was homicide, and the death of Robert Shafer was suicide, according to the release. Both died of gunshot wounds. The investigation is ongoing.

Robert Shafer was previously charged with terroristic threatening after Kameron Shafer said he threatened her life during an argument in November, according to court documents.

In December, Kameron Shafer had filed for divorce, and online records show court proceedings were not completed at the time of their deaths.