FBI shooting in LR leaves man injured

An FBI agent shot and wounded the subject of an investigation near a west Little Rock discount store, a spokesman for the agency said Tuesday afternoon.

According to FBI spokesman Connor Hagan, the shooting happened during an FBI operation near the Dollar General Store at 9125 Stagecoach Road in "the early afternoon." The injured person was not identified, but Hagan did confirm that the person is the subject of an FBI investigation.

Hagan did not relate the condition of the person but said "he was taken to a local hospital."

The agent, who also was not identified, was uninjured, Hagan said.

A traffic crash involving several vehicles on Stagecoach Road was also part of the incident, he said. Just after 3 p.m., the road was blocked off, and the damaged cars were still present.

Hagan did not say if there were any injuries in the crash.

No other information about the shooting or the nature of the investigation was released.