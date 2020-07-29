Fort Smith shots wound three men

The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three men injured early Tuesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 1:28 a.m. concerning three victims who had been shot on the 3000 block of Midland Boulevard, according to a statement sent by Fort Smith police spokesman Aric Mitchell.

The officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds on the scene. They were transported to a local hospital and said to be in critical condition.

Mitchell noted that the men have been identified, but their identities are being withheld pending notification of the families.

In addition, police believe the shooting is an isolated occurrence with no safety concerns to the public. Investigators also believe that no other suspects or victims are involved at the moment.