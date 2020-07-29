• Joe Marszalkowski, a farmer in West Addison, Vt., found a prosthetic leg in one of his soybean fields and returned it undamaged, except for some scratches, to Chris Marckres, a double-amputee who lost the leg while skydiving.

• Jeff Cooper, an outdoor outfitter on Bailey Island, Maine, said two people in a rented tandem kayak pulled a New York City woman to shore after she was bitten by a great white shark while swimming near the island and who died of her injuries.

• Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma's Republican governor who tested positive for the coronavirus, has returned to his state Capitol office after two weeks of isolating at home and is encouraging people to regularly wash their hands, socially distance and wear masks when that isn't possible.

• Martin Bell of Macon, Ga., who filed a lawsuit to block the city from removing a Confederate statue from a downtown intersection, wants to stop the monuments from being moved from "places of honor" and being "stuck out near the cemetery," his attorney said.

• Gao Fu, the head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has been injected with an experimental coronavirus vaccine in an attempt to persuade the public to follow suit when a vaccine is approved, saying "I hope it will work."

• John Durban and Holly Fearnbach, two scientists who study orcas in the Puget Sound near Seattle, said Tahlequah, a mother orca who carried around her dead calf for 17 days and more than 1,000 miles nearly two years ago, is pregnant again.

• Samuel Young, 23, accused of shooting and wounding two demonstrators at a civil-rights protest in Aurora, Colo., is in custody, facing attempted murder charges after police publicized a picture of him as a person of interest and asked for help locating him.

• David Hines, 29, the owner of a Miami moving company who secured $4 million in federal loans from a program meant to help businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, faces fraud and other counts after he spent $318,497 to buy a blue Lamborghini Huracan Evo, prosecutors say.

• Chris Gimblett, who operates an Australian Outback pub in Yaraka, has strung a rope across the door, saying two emus, called Carol and Kevin who have amused customers by leaning through windows to steal food, have learned to climb the front stairs and enter the building, and are now banned for "bad behavior."