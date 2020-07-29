Jonesboro police investigate homicide

FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Jonesboro police are investigating a homicide Wednesday after a man was found dead on Fisher Street.
Department spokeswoman Sally Smith said officers responded just after 8 a.m. and found the man deceased.
She said the initial investigation is underway but no additional information was available.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.