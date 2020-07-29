Man shot in chest in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police held a man Wednesday suspected of shooting another man at a townhouse near Mission Boulevard and Crossover Road.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting about 6:30 p.m. at North Ball Avenue, north of East Mission Boulevard. A 27-year-old white man had been shot in the chest, Sgt. Anthony Murphy said. The man was taken to a hospital, but Murphy said he was unaware of the man's condition.

A suspected shooter, also a man, was taken into custody. Murphy said he didn't know further details about the suspect or the incident.