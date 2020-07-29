Motorcyclist dies after crash in Faulkner County, troopers say

A Maumelle motorcyclist died Tuesday after a wreck with two other vehicles in Faulkner County, state police said.

Michael Van Bokhoven, 67, was riding a Harley Davidson west on Arkansas 89 around 2:50 p.m. when it collided with an eastbound Chevrolet Traverse, according to a preliminary report.

The motorcycle stopped in the road, according to the report, and was then struck from behind by a westbound Toyota Corolla.

Van Bokhoven died, and state police did not list anyone else as injured in the crash.

Earlier Tuesday, 80-year-old Marvin Cobb died in a wreck between two Freightliners.

Cobb was driving a Freightliner south on U.S. 49 near Paragould when the vehicle veered into northbound traffic and struck another tractor-trailer, according to a separate report.

Cobb died, while the other driver was injured, state police said.

At least 344 have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.