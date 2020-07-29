Nationals continue to struggle early in defense of title

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner, left, is out as he tries to steal second base against Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Santiago Espinal (5) during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. The Blue Jays won 5-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON -- The World Series champion Washington Nationals are 1-4 after losing three games in a row. Normally, it would not be a big deal. But in a 60-game, pandemic-shortened season, it means more.

Missing slugger Juan Soto after a positive covid-19 test, the Nationals have scored a grand total of four runs during the skid, including a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night that included two outfielders colliding on a home run by Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., two errors by second baseman Starlin Castro that led to three unearned runs and just one hit for Washington after the third inning.

"In a longer season, you get time to feel these things out," said Nationals shortstop Trea Turner, who was caught stealing in the sixth, one of the gaffes Manager Dave Martinez noted afterward. "Now it's definitely magnified."

Former Nationals pitcher Tanner Roark (1-0) got the victory in his Blue Jays debut, allowing 1 run and 3 hits in 5 innings.

In the second inning, Guerrero drove a pitch toward the top of the fence, where outfielders Emilio Bonifacio and Victor Robles both gave chase and jumped, colliding into each other. Robles initially appeared to corral the ball with the webbing of his glove, but the contact dislodged the glove from his left hand. The glove and the ball ended up in the visitors' bullpen, giving Toronto a 1-0 lead.

The Nationals tied it in the third when Adam Eaton followed Turner's double with a single. The next baserunner Washington produced was via Turner's walk in the sixth -- and he quickly was caught stealing. The only other hit was Turner's double in the ninth.

RAYS 5, BRAVES 2

Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a two-run single during Tampa Bay's five-run third inning, and the Rays beat visiting Atlanta for their fourth consecutive. Yonny Chirinos pitched four effective innings for Tampa Bay after missing part of summer camp following a positive coronavirus test. He allowed one run and four hits.

METS 8, RED SOX 3

J.D. Davis banged a two-run home run off the Pesky Pole, left-hander David Peterson pitched 5 2/3 innings to win his major league debut and the New York Mets finished a two-game sweep of host Boston, which suffered its fourth consecutive loss.

TWINS 6, CARDINALS 3

Josh Donaldson homered and drove in two runs in his Target Field debut with Minnesota, Jorge Polanco hit a two-run shot and the Twins beat St. Louis 6-3 in their home opener. Homer Bailey (1-0) pitched five innings for the victory in his first start for the Twins, allowing a two-run home run to Tyler O'Neill in the fifth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 8, BREWERS 6

Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning, and host Pittsburgh rallied for a victory over Milwaukee. A day after blowing a four-run lead in the ninth in what became an 11-inning loss, Pittsburgh delivered thanks to a shaky performance by the Milwaukee bullpen.

CUBS 8, REDS 5

Javier Baez homered twice and doubled, Alec Mills went six solid innings and the Chicago Cubs won for the fourth time in five games, beating host Cincinnati.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 4-5, WHITE SOX 3-3

Carlos Santana hit a three-run home run, Oscar Mercado had a two-run single and host Cleveland beat the Chicago White Sox to complete a doubleheader sweep. Santana's first inning blast helped spoil the return of White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon (0-1) from Tommy John surgery. The left-hander gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first appearance since May 1, 2019. Cleveland won the opener behind a career-high nine strikeouts by Aaron Civale and home runs from Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer.

TIGERS 4, ROYALS 3

Jonathan Schoop and Christin Stewart each hit a two-run home run in the third inning to lift host Detroit over Kansas City.

