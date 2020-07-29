Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Pea Ridge

• Maranda Renee Daulton, 35, of 5062 Arkansas 62 in Eureka Springs was arrested Monday in connection with felony fleeing. Daulton was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Brian Patrick Stieren, 44, of 3714 W. Walnut St. No. 131 in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Stieren was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• David Robinson, 29, of 604 Huckleberry Lane in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving. Robinson was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jeremiah Williams, 49, of 4219 Old Wire Road in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and breaking or entering. Williams was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.