Police: Gunman's leg shot by officer

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville police officer shot a man in the leg after the man pointed a rifle at another officer, according to a department spokesman.
Police responded about 7 p.m. Monday to a call of a suicide threat at a home on South Splash Drive near Lake Sequoyah, Sgt. Anthony Murphy said.
Police went to the backyard of the home and found a man who pointed a rifle at an officer, Murphy said.
The officer dove to the ground, he said, and another officer shot the man holding the rifle.
Police applied a tourniquet on the man's leg, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, Murphy said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.