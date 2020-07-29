Police: Gunman's leg shot by officer

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville police officer shot a man in the leg after the man pointed a rifle at another officer, according to a department spokesman.

Police responded about 7 p.m. Monday to a call of a suicide threat at a home on South Splash Drive near Lake Sequoyah, Sgt. Anthony Murphy said.

Police went to the backyard of the home and found a man who pointed a rifle at an officer, Murphy said.

The officer dove to the ground, he said, and another officer shot the man holding the rifle.

Police applied a tourniquet on the man's leg, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, Murphy said.