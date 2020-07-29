Police: Man, 61, arrested in Jonesboro slaying

FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Officers have arrested 61-year-old Rosario Vela of Cash in a Jonesboro homicide, police said.
Department spokeswoman Sally Smith said officers responded just after 8 a.m. and found a man dead on Fisher Street.
The Jonesboro Police Department announced Vela’s arrest in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. His name was not immediately listed on Craighead County jail's online roster.
