Police Beat

Police say meth,

pot bags discarded

Sherwood Police arrested a woman on a charge of possession of drugs with purpose Tuesday after officers responding to a disturbance discovered drugs on her, according to an arrest report.

Responding to calls of people screaming in the yard at 508 Wildwood Ave. at 3:30 p.m., police contacted Jessica Baldwin, 35, who started acting strangely to officers, the report said.

When police told her they were going to search her, Baldwin resisted and tossed away bags of methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the report.

Baldwin was taken to the Pulaski County jail but was not listed on thee jail's roster.

She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose and three misdemeanors.