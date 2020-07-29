Rogers receives grant money

ROGERS -- The Rogers Executive Airport has a more than $3.2 million federal grant to construct a new taxi-lane and renovate a taxiway.

The City Council voted Tuesday to accept the grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

"We are extremely thankful for this critical infrastructure investment to support the region's growth. The funding will be used to address multiple safety issues, reconstruct aged and deteriorated taxiway pavement, and expand airfield access to help accommodate the growing demand for aircraft storage and hangar development," David Krutsch, airport manager, has said.

The airport also received $250,000 in state grant money to go toward the same project.

The council agreed to a $3.1 million contract with APAC-Central of Fayetteville for construction services and a more than $122,000 contract with Black Hills Energy Arkansas for moving utilities necessary for the project, Krutsch said.

The council also accepted a $336,250 grant from the Walton Family Foundation for design services for the city's downtown alleyways improvement project.

"Ultimately, we're looking at resurfacing the alleys, cleaning up the alleys, dealing with the dumpsters and grease traps -- things that detract from our alleyways -- adding lighting and hopefully some outdoor dining space," said John McCurdy, the city's community development director.

McCurdy said the work will be done in conjunction with sewer projects downtown.

The council voted to accept the final plat of the Crescent View subdivision in the southwest part of Rogers. The roughly 40 acres includes 97 plots for single-family homes, said Lori Ericson, planning administrator.

All items passed with council member Mark Kruger absent from the meeting. The council held via Zoom, a video conferencing service, given the covid-19 pandemic.