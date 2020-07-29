Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

6 candidates file for Little Rock Board of Directors

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 7:28 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Little Rock City Hall is shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Gavin Lesnick)

Six candidates have filed for election to the Little Rock Board of Directors since the filing period opened on Friday, the city clerk's office said Wednesday.

The seat representing Ward 4 on the city board and the three at-large seats are up for reelection in November.

Ward 4 incumbent Capi Peck has filed for reelection. No one else had filed for the Ward 4 seat as of Wednesday afternoon.

No candidates had yet filed for at-large Position 8, though incumbent Dean Kumpuris said he will seek reelection in a news release earlier this month.

Three candidates have filed for at-large Position 9. They are Leron McAdoo, Rohn Muse and Antwan Phillips.

At-large City Director Gene Fortson, who holds the Position 9 seat, previously told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he will not seek reelection.

At-large City Director Joan Adcock, who holds Position 10, has filed to run for reelection. Greg Henderson has filed to challenge her for the seat.

The filing deadline is Aug. 14 at noon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT