6 candidates file for Little Rock Board of Directors

Six candidates have filed for election to the Little Rock Board of Directors since the filing period opened on Friday, the city clerk's office said Wednesday.

The seat representing Ward 4 on the city board and the three at-large seats are up for reelection in November.

Ward 4 incumbent Capi Peck has filed for reelection. No one else had filed for the Ward 4 seat as of Wednesday afternoon.

No candidates had yet filed for at-large Position 8, though incumbent Dean Kumpuris said he will seek reelection in a news release earlier this month.

Three candidates have filed for at-large Position 9. They are Leron McAdoo, Rohn Muse and Antwan Phillips.

At-large City Director Gene Fortson, who holds the Position 9 seat, previously told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he will not seek reelection.

At-large City Director Joan Adcock, who holds Position 10, has filed to run for reelection. Greg Henderson has filed to challenge her for the seat.

The filing deadline is Aug. 14 at noon.